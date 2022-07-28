 Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s Plein Air Painters Visit Mount Philo | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 28, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Essex Art League’s Plein Air Painters Visit Mount Philo 

Episode 669

By

Published July 28, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. | Updated July 29, 2022 at 2:10 p.m.

The Essex Art League celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and its members will be the featured artists at the Champlain Valley Fair, opening in late August. Members of the group have been meeting weekly for the past few years and painting around Chittenden County en plein air, a French expression for “in the open air.” Eva met up with the group atop Mount Philo in Charlotte on a recent Thursday morning to meet the artists and find out what they enjoy about painting outdoors in all kinds of weather.

Filming date: 7/7/22

Music: Futuremono, “Lands Unknown”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

