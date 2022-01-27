 Stuck in Vermont: Eva Gets Organized With Porter Knight of Productivity Vermont | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 27, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Eva Gets Organized With Porter Knight of Productivity Vermont 

Episode 657

By
It is a New Year, and many of us are overwhelmed by stuff and trying to get organized. Eva is preparing for a home renovation and has to clear out her cluttered study, where she has been making the Stuck in Vermont video series for the past 15 years. She called in Porter Knight, a certified professional organizer and owner of Productivity Vermont, to help. Porter helped Eva tackle an overflowing filing cabinet and gave her some tips for clearing the clutter.

Filming date: 1/4/22

Music: Geographer, “Weirder Stuff”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

