Stuck in Vermont: Eva Gets Organized With Porter Knight of Productivity Vermont 

It is a New Year, and many of us are overwhelmed by stuff and trying to get organized. Eva is preparing for a home renovation and has to clear out her cluttered study, where she has been making the Stuck in Vermont video series for the past 15 years. She called in Porter Knight, a certified professional organizer and owner of Productivity Vermont , to help. Porter helped Eva tackle an overflowing filing cabinet and gave her some tips for clearing the clutter.Filming date: 1/4/22Music: Geographer , “Weirder Stuff”