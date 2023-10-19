 Stuck in Vermont: Eva Sollberger Talks With Her Mom, Sophie Quest, About Aging | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 19, 2023 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Eva Sollberger Talks With Her Mom, Sophie Quest, About Aging 

Episode 700

Published October 19, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

For her 700th episode, Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger sits down with her mother, Sophie Quest, to talk about aging. Sollberger just turned 50, and Quest will turn 90 in the spring. The two have lived together for the past seven years and are navigating this experience together. Quest used to walk four miles a day but now uses a rollator to walk one to two miles at a slower pace. She broke both of her ankles last year and caught COVID-19. The two discuss the positives and negatives of getting older, including hospital trips, declining mobility and having fewer responsibilities.

Sollberger also made videos about her mom in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, and in 2015 at Grand Isle State Park.

Music: Sir Cubworth, “Bittersweet Waltz” & ”First Sleep”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

