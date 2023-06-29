 Stuck in Vermont: Exploring Ken Mills’ Secret Sculpture Garden | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 29, 2023 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Exploring Ken Mills’ Secret Sculpture Garden 

Episode 693

By

Published June 29, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

Ken Mills bought his 1770s home in northern Chittenden County 25 years ago. Mills has worked as a landscape architect for two decades, while also cultivating the acre and a half of outdoor space behind his home. Called Studio JuJu, the elaborate parklike area includes a screened-in waterfall and koi pond, massive ornate doors, metal sculptures galore, a stone labyrinth, and an iron bridge. Mills has welcomed a variety of groups to his sculpture garden for meditation retreats and musical performances. He also runs a short-term rental and shares his whimsical space with guests.

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger got a tour of Mills’ secret garden for her latest episode of “Stuck in Vermont.”

You can read more about Mills here.

Filming date: 6/23/23

Music: Geographer, “Float”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

More By This Author

Stuck in Vermont

Q&A: Following Seven Days' Paper Trail to Québec

Q&A: Following Seven Days' Paper Trail to Québec

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation