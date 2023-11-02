 Stuck in Vermont: Exploring Lakeview Cemetery at Night with Queen City Ghostwalk | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 02, 2023 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Exploring Lakeview Cemetery at Night with Queen City Ghostwalk 

Episode 701

By

Published November 2, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

Author Thea Lewis started Queen City Ghostwalk in 2002 and has been scaring audiences in Chittenden County ever since. This Halloween season she has two new tour guides: Holli Bushnell is a sexton for the Burlington cemeteries, and Rebecca Ryskalczyk is a musician and composer. The duo leads an evening tour of about 30 youths and adults through Burlington’s Lakeview Cemetery. The group stop at notable gravestones to share local history and ghost stories. Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger joined the spooky tour under a full moon.

Filming date: 10/28/23

Music: Rebecca Ryskalczyk, “Fear Vibe,” “Almost There,” “Getting Closer,” “Never Any Bad” & “The Pharmacy”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Eva Sollberger

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

