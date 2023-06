Stuck in Vermont: Following Seven Days' Paper Trail to Québec 

Corbyn Kites, “Lilac Skies”

Media Right Productions, “Jazz in Paris”

Ludwig van Beethoven, Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125

For the past five years,has been printed northwest of Montréal at Québecor Media Printing . For our first-ever Québec Issue, senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger followed the paper's trail from Burlington to the press in Mirabel and back, sharing the journey in her latest video episode of "Stuck in Vermont."Sollberger spent a Monday and Tuesday atBurlington office, talking to writers, designers, proofreaders and editors about the process of making the weekly newspaper. Then she crossed the border into Canada with publisher and editor in chief Paula Routly. The two arrived in time to watch the fast-paced factory print 35,000 copies of the paper late on a Tuesday night. They returned to Burlington at 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning — just a few hours before a truck from the press pulled up to theloading dock, full of freshly printed copies to be distributed across the state.Filming date: 6/5/23-6/7/23Music: