 Stuck in Vermont: Following Seven Days' Paper Trail to Québec | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 21, 2023 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Following Seven Days' Paper Trail to Québec 

Episode 692

By

Published June 21, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. | Updated June 21, 2023 at 12:10 p.m.

For the past five years, Seven Days has been printed northwest of Montréal at Québecor Media Printing. For our first-ever Québec Issue, senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger followed the paper's trail from Burlington to the press in Mirabel and back, sharing the journey in her latest video episode of "Stuck in Vermont."

Sollberger spent a Monday and Tuesday at Seven Days' Burlington office, talking to writers, designers, proofreaders and editors about the process of making the weekly newspaper. Then she crossed the border into Canada with publisher and editor in chief Paula Routly. The two arrived in time to watch the fast-paced factory print 35,000 copies of the paper late on a Tuesday night. They returned to Burlington at 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning — just a few hours before a truck from the press pulled up to the Seven Days loading dock, full of freshly printed copies to be distributed across the state.

Filming date: 6/5/23-6/7/23

Music:
  • Corbyn Kites, “Lilac Skies”
  • Media Right Productions, “Jazz in Paris”
  • Ludwig van Beethoven, Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125
This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

Stuck in Vermont

Q&A: Following Seven Days' Paper Trail to Québec

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation