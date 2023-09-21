Stuck in Vermont: Four Generations of the Montgomery Family Have Delivered Mail to the Same Montpelier Neighborhood 

Twenty-year-old Angus Montgomery started delivering mail to the City-5 route in Montpelier on September 2. He took over the route from his dad, Craig Montgomery, who inherited it from his father, Dave Montgomery. And Dave followed in the footsteps of his pop, Harold Montgomery. Four generations of postal carriers from the Montgomery family have walked the same route for decades in the Capital City.
City-5 includes the Meadows area and the homes and businesses north of Elm Street. It takes about 29,000 steps to walk the 10-mile route. This is a tight-knit community, and many residents have become friends with Craig and his dad through the years. A few even remember his grandpa Harold as well. Craig grew up in this neighborhood and his dad still lives here. Many of the dogs on this route love Craig, who stops to give pets and biscuits. He knows them all by name.
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger followed Craig on his emotional last day of work on September 1. Residents left goodbye signs, cards and flowers out on their porches for him. There were many hugs, dog cuddles and tears. After lunch, Angus joined Craig for his final deliveries. A few weeks after retiring from the United States Postal Service, Craig moved to North Carolina, where he will work in the bar industry with his brother. After 31 years as a mailman and 16 years walking this route, Craig has seen children grow up and beloved pets come and go. And now his son Angus has taken over the Montgomery mailman mantle.
Like his dad, Angus has more than a few tattoos and an easy smile. Sollberger followed Angus on a Tuesday afternoon as he delivered mail along the Vine and Summer Street loops. He has already worked through the high-volume stress of the pandemic and the early July floods that stopped delivery service for two days and relocated the main post office. His route takes him past the winding Winooski River and some homes and offices that are still rebuilding after the water damage.
Toward the end of his day, Angus delivered mail to his grandpa Dave’s house. The two of them sat down to look at some old family photos and compare notes about how the work has changed over the years. But somehow the amiable Montgomerys carry on and continue to deliver the mail on time.
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.