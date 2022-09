Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire 

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.Both George and Gail love to talk to customers about plants, but at ages 74 and 67, respectively, they are hoping to retire. They have placed the farm for sale and are looking for someone to carry on their floral vision.Eva sat the Africas down for an interview and got a tour of their gardens with George in his all-terrain vehicle.Music: Dan Lebowitz , “Take Your Time”