December 30, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye 2021 

Episode 655

By
We made it through another year of the pandemic — well done, everyone! Eva checks in with some of the friends we made this past year and honors some of the friends we lost. We also go behind the scenes to find out what it takes to make an episode of Stuck in Vermont and ask people on social media to share their hopes for the New Year. Happy holidays to one and all, and we will see you in 2022!

Music:
This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

