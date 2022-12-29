 Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022 | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 29, 2022

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye, 2022 

Episode 680

By

Published December 29, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.

Eva looks back at the friends we made during the past year and shares updates on their lives. At the beginning of the year, Eva made a video about decluttering her home and getting organized. She reveals how that went and shares some before-and-after photos of the entire renovation process. Hope everyone has a happy and healthy new year!

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

