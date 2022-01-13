 Stuck in Vermont: Huntington Road Foreman Clinton "Yogi" Alger Gets Two Namesake Snowplows | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 13, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Huntington Road Foreman Clinton "Yogi" Alger Gets Two Namesake Snowplows 

Episode 656

By
Clinton “Yogi” Alger has been the road foreman for the Huntington Highway Department for almost 26 years. Yogi is “busier than a one-armed bandit,” to quote his voicemail message. When he is not moving snow or digging ditches for the town, Yogi is cooking burgers and planting trees at Brewster-Pierce Memorial School. He estimates that he has had about five full Christmas days off in the last 25 years.

Last fall, the Vermont Agency of Transportation invited elementary school children to name their large orange snowplows through its Name a Plow Program. Across the state, students came up with some creative names; at Brewster-Pierce, the winning plow name was “Yogi.” On November 17, Yogi got a big surprise on Vermont Plow Day at Brewster-Pierce when he saw the state’s massive plow with his name on it. Students celebrated with Yogi and his family and the three town plows, which are named Yogi, Arctic Fox and Kaplow! Teachers painted the local plows with the top three names chosen by the students.

Eva was there on Vermont Plow Day to document the festivities and hitched a ride in Yogi’s plow on a snowy day in the New Year. She also spoke with local community members about what Yogi has meant to them. This summer, Yogi plans to retire. His 9-year-old son, Lukas, hopes to step into his father’s shoes one day.

Filming dates: 11/17/21 & 1/7/22

Music: Nat Keefe & Hot Buttered Rum, “Let's Do This!”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

