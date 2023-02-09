 Stuck in Vermont: Ice Fishing for Rainbow Smelt in Plymouth With Zachary and Fisher McNaughton and Fish Biologist Shawn Good | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 09, 2023 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Ice Fishing for Rainbow Smelt in Plymouth With Zachary and Fisher McNaughton and Fish Biologist Shawn Good 

Episode 683

By

Published February 9, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

Zachary McNaughton’s father taught him how to fish at a young age, and he is passing that tradition on to his 6-year-old son, Fisher. Zachary also publishes educational fishing videos to his YouTube channel, Vermont Master Anglers, including a few videos featuring smelt fishing and how to cook smelt. Rainbow smelt are small forage fish used for bait and sometimes eaten. Eva met up with Zachary, Fisher and Shawn Good, a fish biologist from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, at a frozen lake in Plymouth for an ice fishing adventure after dark.

Filming date: 2/1/23

Music: Chris Haugen, “Green Green Garden”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

