 Stuck in Vermont: Jen Ellis Writes ‘Bernie’s Mitten Maker,’ a Book About the Power of Crafting | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

April 20, 2023 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Jen Ellis Writes ‘Bernie’s Mitten Maker,’ a Book About the Power of Crafting 

Episode 688

By

Published April 20, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

Jen Ellis was a second-grade teacher and part-time mitten maker back in 2021 when her life changed on Inauguration Day. A photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sitting cross-armed and cross-legged in a folding chair, wearing a pair of mittens made by Ellis, became a viral meme on the internet. The one-of-a-kind mittens were made of recycled sweaters and lined with fleece, and they had been gifted to Sanders in 2016. As the meme spread around the world, Ellis became in demand on multiple media platforms, requests for the mittens increased, and her email overflowed.

Two years later, Ellis chronicled this unique time in her life in a book called Bernie’s Mitten Maker. She wrote about the role crafting has played in her life, the stress of becoming an internet sensation and her efforts to do something positive with the newfound attention. Ellis auctioned off mittens to raise money for Outright Vermont and Passion 4 Paws. Vermont Teddy Bear launched a line of Ellis’ mittens, and a portion of the proceeds go to local nonprofits. Darn Tough Vermont made a limited run of JENerosity socks, which raised funds for the Vermont Foodbank.

After 17 years of teaching, Ellis left her job and is now in graduate school for counseling. She lives in Essex Junction with her family and their dog. Ellis only makes mittens for charitable causes or friends these days. Senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger met up with Ellis at her home to watch her cut up some vintage sweaters and to hear about the process of writing her book.

Ellis’ book launches on May 2 at Phoenix Books in Burlington.

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

Stuck in Vermont

Q&amp;A: Chet and Kate Parsons Talk About Their Final Lambing Season in Richford

Q&A: Chet and Kate Parsons Talk About Their Final Lambing Season in Richford

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation