Stuck in Vermont: Jen Ellis Writes ‘Bernie’s Mitten Maker,’ a Book About the Power of Crafting 

Jen Ellis was a second-grade teacher and part-time mitten maker back in 2021 when her life changed on Inauguration Day. A photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sitting cross-armed and cross-legged in a folding chair, wearing a pair of mittens made by Ellis, became a viral meme on the internet. The one-of-a-kind mittens were made of recycled sweaters and lined with fleece, and they had been gifted to Sanders in 2016. As the meme spread around the world, Ellis became in demand on multiple media platforms, requests for the mittens increased, and her email overflowed.
Two years later, Ellis chronicled this unique time in her life in a book called Bernie’s Mitten Maker. She wrote about the role crafting has played in her life, the stress of becoming an internet sensation and her efforts to do something positive with the newfound attention. Ellis auctioned off mittens to raise money for Outright Vermont and Passion 4 Paws. Vermont Teddy Bear launched a line of Ellis’ mittens, and a portion of the proceeds go to local nonprofits. Darn Tough Vermont made a limited run of JENerosity socks, which raised funds for the Vermont Foodbank.
After 17 years of teaching, Ellis left her job and is now in graduate school for counseling. She lives in Essex Junction with her family and their dog. Ellis only makes mittens for charitable causes or friends these days. Senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger met up with Ellis at her home to watch her cut up some vintage sweaters and to hear about the process of writing her book.
Ellis’ book launches on May 2 at Phoenix Books in Burlington.
