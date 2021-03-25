 Stuck in Vermont: Kitty Korner Café in Barre Finds Furever Homes for Felines | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 25, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Kitty Korner Café in Barre Finds Furever Homes for Felines 

Episode 635

By
Alexis Dexter loves cats, and opening Vermont’s first — and only — kitty café seemed like a pawsitively purrfect idea. After running a successful Kickstarter campaign, Alexis was set to launch the Kitty Korner Café last spring but was waylaid by the pandemic. By August 2020, she opened the doors to the public in downtown Barre. Alexis also owns the business next door, Forget Me Not Flowers and Gifts, where beloved shop cats Maisy and Abby rule the roost.

The café area is separate from the feline lounge space, and customers enter through a set of double doors to keep any escape artists at bay. Cats are transported from down South, and more than 170 have been adopted since the business opened. Guests pay $5 per 30 minutes and can bring their food and drink along to meet the cats. Alexis’ boyfriend, Logan Wells, and her father, Donnel Dexter, built a massive cat tree centerpiece and decorated the walls with sturdy shelves to give the cats a jungle gym of options.

Eva visited on a busy Sunday afternoon when a new transport of 20 kitties had just arrived from Pennsylvania. Up to 10 visitors at a time could meet the new arrivals. Some were hoping to adopt; others, just to make furry friends. Eva also got a sneak peek at two 4-day-old kittens being carefully tended to in the back room and met expectant mom, Misty. Stay tuned for when these kittens will be available for adoption.

Filming date: 3/7/21

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

