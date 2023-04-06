Stuck in Vermont: Last Lambing Season for Chet and Kate Parsons at the Parsons’ Farm in Richford 

Chester and Kathleen Parsons, known to most as Chet and Kate, are both 77 years old, and together they run the Parsons’ Farm in Richford. They have limited help from family and farmhands; they run their small-scale sheep and beef operation mainly by themselves. And this is their busiest time of year, with lambing season in full swing.
The pair grew up on small Vermont family dairy farms. Kate was raised on a dairy farm in Shoreham; Chet’s family farm was founded in 1919 by his grandfather William Galusha Parsons. After they inherited the Parsons’ Farm, the couple milked cows until 1985, when they sold the cows and got jobs off the farm.
They bought their first flock of sheep that same year, when Chet got a job teaching sheep management at the University of Vermont Extension as a livestock specialist. After a lifetime of working with cows and sheep, the couple has decided that this will be their last summer with animals. At this point, the pair would be willing to sell to the right person.
Eva caught up with them in their barn on a sunny Wednesday to watch some lambs get bottle-fed by Kate — Eva even got to feed one herself. Chet and Kate recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary and Eva talked to them about this final lambing season.
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.