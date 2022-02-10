 Stuck in Vermont: Making Snowshoe Art in Island Pond With John Predom | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 10, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Making Snowshoe Art in Island Pond With John Predom 

Episode 658

By
For three years, John Predom has been strapping on his snowshoes, heading out into his scenic backyard in East Brighton and creating massive masterpieces. His January creation took six hours over the course of two days and 17,000 steps. John, aka “Snowdog,” shares drone footage of his work online and gets a good workout, too.

Eva took a trip north with Howard Fisher to see John in action. They spent a chilly hour watching John work, tromping through the fresh snow with a ball of twine attached to a heavy metal post and creating magical patterns with every step. Although the wind wiped away the outline of this design, John started over the following week and posted his video here.

John will lead a Snowshoe Art Workshop open to the public on February 12 in Island Pond.

Filming date: 1/27/22

Music: Unicorn Heads, “Psychic Magic”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

More By This Author

Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Eva Gets Organized With Porter Knight of Productivity Vermont

Video: Eva Gets Organized With Porter Knight of Productivity Vermont

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation