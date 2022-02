Stuck in Vermont: Making Snowshoe Art in Island Pond With John Predom 

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

For three years, John Predom has been strapping on his snowshoes, heading out into his scenic backyard in East Brighton and creating massive masterpieces. His January creation took six hours over the course of two days and 17,000 steps. John, aka “Snowdog,” shares drone footage of his work online and gets a good workout, too.Eva took a trip north with Howard Fisher to see John in action. They spent a chilly hour watching John work, tromping through the fresh snow with a ball of twine attached to a heavy metal post and creating magical patterns with every step. Although the wind wiped away the outline of this design, John started over the following week and posted his video here John will lead a Snowshoe Art Workshop open to the public on February 12 in Island Pond.Filming date: 1/27/22Music: Unicorn Heads , “Psychic Magic”