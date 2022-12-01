 Stuck in Vermont: Married Artists Jennifer Koch & Gregg Blasdel Collaborate Together & Collect Art | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 01, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Married Artists Jennifer Koch & Gregg Blasdel Collaborate Together & Collect Art 

Episode 678

By

Published December 1, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.

Last week, married artists Jennifer Koch and Gregg Blasdel celebrated 17 years of matrimony and 30 years as a couple. They both produce art independently and have been collaborating on prints together since 2004. Their home is a maximalist dream, with colorful collections of work created by self-taught artists from across the country. Jennifer owns and runs a frame shop called Frames for You and Mona Lisa Too. Gregg was a scholar and a professor of art for 30 years. In 1968, he wrote a seminal article in Art in America about grassroots artists, and he has spent his life documenting them.

Eva knows the couple well, as she is their neighbor and friend. She spent a Sunday afternoon with them in their studio, watching the twosome print proofs of their collaborative works called “Marriages of Reason.”

If you’d like to see some of Jennifer’s and Gregg’s work for yourselves, you can rent their B&B, which is filled with their creations. You can also see their collaborative work at the New New Art Studio in Burlington from December 7-17.

