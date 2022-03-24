 Stuck in Vermont: Musicians Jeremiah and Annemieke McLane Move into their New Home | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 24, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Musicians Jeremiah and Annemieke McLane Move into their New Home 

Episode 661

By
For many families, surviving the pandemic has been a long and arduous road. And for local musicians Jeremiah and Annemieke McLane, 2020 was particularly brutal. The McLanes lost their home in Sharon to an early morning fire on August 4, 2020. Fortunately, they were vacationing in Maine with their son, Luke, when the tragedy occurred and no one was hurt.

The McLanes lost everything, including two pianos, two accordions, Luke’s upright bass, an extensive library of sheet music and the family cat. The metal frames of the pianos could still be seen smoldering in the ashes. The community rallied around the beloved musicians, raising funds for new instruments and donating clothing, home items and books for Luke.

Almost two years later, after living in four different apartments, the McLanes have moved into their new home on the same land in Sharon. Eva spent the afternoon with Annemieke talking about the experience and hearing some music on her new piano.

The couple perform together as the Cassotto Duo and will be playing some concerts in May. Annemieke has monthly concerts at the United Church of Strafford, and she will play a benefit concert on May 8 for the Malayaka House, which supports Ugandan children, at the Charlotte Congregational Church.

Please note: Subtitles are available by clicking the CC button in the lower right corner of the YouTube player.

Filming date: 3/14/22

Music: Performed by Annemieke McLane
  • Claude Debussy, “First Arabesque” & “Clair de Lune”
  • Franz Schubert, Piano Sonata, D960
  • “Home” by Ola Gjeilo from Winter Songs
    Copyright © 2018 Walton Music, a Division of GIA Publications, Inc.
    All rights reserved. Used by permission.
Performed by Cassotto Duo
  • Jo Privat, "Nuit Blanche"
  • Francis Poulenc, Suite Française Pour Piano, Complainte
  • Antonín Dvorák, “Slavonic Dance Opus 46 nr. 7”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Speaking of...

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

