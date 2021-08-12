 Stuck in Vermont: Old East End Neighbors Volunteer at Greenmount Cemetery | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 12, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Old East End Neighbors Volunteer at Greenmount Cemetery 

Episode 645

By
Burlington is known for its neighborhoods like the Old North End, the New North End and the South End. Yet the Queen City’s oldest neighborhood, which began as a hub for the mills along the Winooski River, lacked a popular nickname until recently.

The Old East End Neighborhood Coalition was founded in 2018 by a group of people hoping to calm the traffic in their busy neighborhood and to create a more connected community. The group has installed a mural by Tara Goreau, added benches to Schmanska Park and become a caretaker of Greenmount Cemetery.

Jason Stuffle is a member of OEENC who has lived on Colchester Avenue for 16 years, across the road from Greenmount Cemetery. During the pandemic, the green space got a lot more use from people working from home. Jason was one of these newly remote workers, and he began cleaning the accumulated decades' — and sometimes centuries' — worth of dirt from the tombstones so the inscriptions were visible. Jason estimates that he’s cleaned more than 150 markers since he began his COVID-19 hobby.

Eva tagged along while Jason removed 70 plus years of grime from a married couple's stones and learned about the history of some of the cemetery’s residents.

They met up again on Sunday with a few members of the OEENC to install 118 metal military markers with flags at veterans’ graves.

Disclosure: Eva lives in the Old East End with her mother, Sophie Quest, who is one of the founders of this group.

Music: Joel Cummins, “Pastorale” & “Billy Goat Stomp”

Filming dates: 8/6/21 & 8/8/21

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

