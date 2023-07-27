 Stuck in Vermont: Peter Harrigan Collected 600 Barbie Dolls in 30 Years, With Support From His Husband, Stan Baker, Who Collects Ken Dolls | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 27, 2023 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Peter Harrigan Collected 600 Barbie Dolls in 30 Years, With Support From His Husband, Stan Baker, Who Collects Ken Dolls 

Episode 695

By

Published July 27, 2023 at 7:30 a.m.

Peter Harrigan grew up playing with his sister’s Barbie dolls. As an adult, he put away his doll playtime until 1993, when his partner, Stan Baker, gifted him a Costume Ball Barbie for his birthday. Thirty years and 600 Barbie dolls later, the rest is history.

Harrigan is a theater professor at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester and Baker is a psychotherapist. In 1997, the pair were part of a lawsuit to legalize marriage equality that resulted in civil unions for same-sex couples in Vermont. The state legalized gay marriage in 2009, and the couple wed in 2010. They share a townhome in Shelburne with their dog, Ginger, and a lower level — nobody puts Barbie in a basement! — full of 11.5-inch-tall dolls.

Harrigan is the main collector in the family, and he creates intricate dioramas displaying the dolls in a variety of settings, including some Ken-only spaces. He keeps perfectly organized shelves of shoes, jewelry, clothing, furniture and miniature items that he has collected over the years from many sources. Baker collects Ken dolls, and the two have attended a variety of Barbie conventions together over the years.

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger visited with Harrigan and Baker at their home in early July. They met up again on July 20 at Palace 9 Cinemas in South Burlington to see the Barbie film — with Barbie and Ken dolls from the movie in tow.

Filming dates: 7/6/23 & 7/20/23

Music:
This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

More By This Author

Stuck in Vermont

Q&A: Vermonters Share Their Flood Stories

Q&A: Vermonters Share Their Flood Stories

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation