Stuck in Vermont: Remembering Cécile Druzba 

In the last episode, we met beloved bus driver Steve Rexford, who is considered part of the team at the South Burlington School District. He was nominated for a story by South Burlington soccer mom Cécile Druzba back in late 2018. Giving compliments came easily to Cécile; she was an active member of the community and enjoyed shining a spotlight on positive people like Steve, who drove her daughter Madison to soccer games.
Cécile moved to South Burlington with her family in 2015 to help her brother Jacques-Paul Marton and his wife, Wendy, care for their mother, Jeannine Marton, also known as "MéMé," who had Alzheimer's disease.
We featured Jacques and his cairn sculptures at South Burlington's Wheelock Farm back in 2017. Jeannine died in January 2019, and her celebration of life was held in March of that year.
One week later, Jacques and Cécile took a trip home to New Jersey on March 22, 2019, to visit with family to celebrate their mother’s life. Cécile was driving on Route 22A in Addison and Ian Labounty of Crown Point, N.Y., was headed to work in the opposite direction and driving under the influence of drugs. Ian stated that he fell asleep at the wheel before veering over the center line into Cécile’s car. The cars collided and crashed. Ian and Jacques were unhurt, but Cécile later died from her injuries. She was 57 years old.
In order to accommodate her numerous friends, there were three celebrations held for Cécile’s life — in Shelburne, Vt.; Madison, Wis.; and Stone Ridge, N.Y. In true Cécile-style, these gatherings included decadent feasts, as well as time to mourn and remember her.
Eva talked about Cécile’s legacy with her husband, Matt Druzba; oldest daughter, Sierra Gryson; niece Claire Marton; friend Holly LeClair, bus driver Steve Rexford; and soccer coach Lindsay Austin-Hawley. Two and a half years after her death, Cécile is still making an impact in the community, such as with the video about Steve and the selfless work he does.
Ian Labounty accepted a plea deal in September of this year and pled guilty to grossly negligent operation with death resulting, and his sentencing hearing remains to be scheduled.
