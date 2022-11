Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café 

Music:

Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close Penny Cluse sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas of this year, the online tributes began to pour in. And the restaurant got even busier as everyone rushed to have one final meal — or maybe a few — at the beloved Burlington eatery.It wasn’t the pandemic or staff shortages that ultimately led to the end of Penny Cluse. Quite simply, Charles and Holly wanted some time off to enjoy their family.Eva visited Penny Cluse a few times to talk to staff and regulars about what this spot has meant to the community for the past 25 years. And, yes, she had her favorite meal one last time, too.