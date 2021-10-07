 Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington Bus Driver Steve Rexford Is Part of the Team | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 07, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington Bus Driver Steve Rexford Is Part of the Team 

Episode 649

By
Steve Rexford has been driving school buses for the South Burlington School District for the last 13 years. During that time, he has become a highly requested bus driver, especially for the girls’ sports teams. Known as a good luck charm, he was the driver transporting the soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams to their championships when they won their trophies. Steve also bakes cookies for the teams and takes photos at their matches, which he shares on his website, Champlain Valley Images. At age 73, Steve has considered retiring, but he knows he’ll miss his legions of “granddaughters” too much.

Eva followed Steve and the girls’ varsity soccer team to a fiery match at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg to meet students and watch Steve in action.

This story about Steve was suggested by soccer mom Cecile Druzba back in 2018. Cecile died in a tragic car crash in March 2019, and we will hear more about her legacy in the next video.

Music:
  • RKVC, “Summer of 1984” & “Just Do It”
  • Jeremy Blake, “I’ll Remember You”
Shooting dates: 9/19/21 & 9/25/21

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

