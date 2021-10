Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington Bus Driver Steve Rexford Is Part of the Team 

RKVC, “Summer of 1984” & “Just Do It”



Steve Rexford has been driving school buses for the South Burlington School District for the last 13 years. During that time, he has become a highly requested bus driver, especially for the girls’ sports teams. Known as a good luck charm, he was the driver transporting the soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams to their championships when they won their trophies. Steve also bakes cookies for the teams and takes photos at their matches, which he shares on his website, Champlain Valley Images . At age 73, Steve has considered retiring, but he knows he’ll miss his legions of “granddaughters” too much.Eva followed Steve and the girls’ varsity soccer team to a fiery match at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg to meet students and watch Steve in action.This story about Steve was suggested by soccer mom Cecile Druzba back in 2018. Cecile died in a tragic car crash in March 2019, and we will hear more about her legacy in the next video.Music:Shooting dates: 9/19/21 & 9/25/21