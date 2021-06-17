 Stuck in Vermont: Storyteller Ferene Paris Meyer Inspires a Juneteenth Mural | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 17, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Storyteller Ferene Paris Meyer Inspires a Juneteenth Mural 

Episode 641

By
Ferene Paris Meyer is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her business All Heart Inspirations, which mixes storytelling and food to build community. This summer, Ferene is launching All Heart in the Park, a Burlington City Arts storytelling series at City Hall Park on Tuesday evenings. The rain held off during the inaugural event and Ferene spoke about Loving Day and welcomed audience members on stage to share their stories.

In the midst of the Derek Chauvin murder trial for the death of George Floyd, Ferene wrote a poem called “I Am From All of Me Is Tired” about her lifetime of experiences as a Black Haitian person and the emotional exhaustion of her BIPOC friends during this time.

Artists Tanya Talamante and Cynthia Cagle were inspired by her poem, and a mural collaboration was born. "Ferene Existing While Black" is a vibrant painting that features Ferene’s face and shows both her visibility and invisibility in this predominantly white state. It also features Ferene’s signature earrings which were made by Aisha McLaren of Soul Simone. This is one of three murals that will be unveiled during Burlington's Juneteenth celebration — a daylong, citywide festival of free food, educational exhibits and musical performances. You can find it in the lane between BCA and City Hall for the next year.

Eva sat down with Ferene and Cynthia to watch the mural being painted and to hear about their friendship and artistic collaboration.

Music: Bad Snacks, “Honey”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

