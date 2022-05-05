 Stuck in Vermont: Talking Trees With Burlington Arborists | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Talking Trees With Burlington Arborists 

Episode 664

By
It’s spring, and Burlington is awash with green buds as plants and trees emerge after a winter slumber. Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront employs five full-time arborists who take care of 13,000 trees, landscapes and flower beds throughout the Queen City. This season, they are busy planting 200 new trees, pruning and mulching throughout the city.

Eva talks to city arborist Vincent “V.J.” Comai and some of his crew about the importance of these urban trees to Burlingtonians.

Filming dates: April 11 & 15, 2022

Music: Chris Haugen, “Pure Magic” & “Fractal of Light”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

About The Author

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

