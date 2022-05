Stuck in Vermont: Talking Trees With Burlington Arborists 

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

It’s spring, and Burlington is awash with green buds as plants and trees emerge after a winter slumber. Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront employs five full-time arborists who take care of 13,000 trees, landscapes and flower beds throughout the Queen City. This season, they are busy planting 200 new trees, pruning and mulching throughout the city.Eva talks to city arborist Vincent “V.J.” Comai and some of his crew about the importance of these urban trees to Burlingtonians.Filming dates: April 11 & 15, 2022Music: Chris Haugen , “Pure Magic” & “Fractal of Light”