Stuck in Vermont: The Fourth Creemee Tour 

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

After a year off during the pandemic, the creemee tour returns again this summer with visits to the Dairy Creme and Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks in Montpelier. Both spots are family-run and attract a rush of locals and tourists alike during these frequent hot spells. Dairy Creme is serving creemees through September 12, and Morse Farm offers the sweet stuff year-round.Music: Cheel , “Sunset Dream” & “Blue Dream”Filming date: 8/15/21