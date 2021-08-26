 Stuck in Vermont: The Fourth Creemee Tour | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 26, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: The Fourth Creemee Tour 

Episode 646

By
After a year off during the pandemic, the creemee tour returns again this summer with visits to the Dairy Creme and Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks in Montpelier. Both spots are family-run and attract a rush of locals and tourists alike during these frequent hot spells. Dairy Creme is serving creemees through September 12, and Morse Farm offers the sweet stuff year-round.

Music:
Cheel, “Sunset Dream” & “Blue Dream”

Filming date: 8/15/21

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

