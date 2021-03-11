Stuck in Vermont: The Tran Family Patriarch Gets Vaccinated 

Last weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Vermont. This eventually led to a statewide shutdown and 208 deaths due to COVID-19. It’s been a long year but now, there is hope. Across the state, Vermonters are receiving vaccinations to protect them from the virus.
Gốc Văn Trần turned 93 in July of 2020. Like many older Vermonters, he has spent the last year in isolation, stuck inside. In 2016, Gốc moved from Gia Kiệm Thống Nhất Đồng Nai in Vietnam to Colchester to be closer to his family.
On Tuesday, Gốc got his second vaccination for COVID-19 at the Army National Guard Armory in Winooski. He was accompanied by his granddaughter Ly Kim Trần. Gốc has five children and 11 grandchildren in the state, and all of them will be happy to see more of him soon.
We first met Ly and her mom, Jennifer Trần, in 2016 at their South Burlington business, Allure Salon. 2020 was rough for the pair, and they shut down the shop for two months after lockdown. Now they are operating at a reduced capacity, with only six people allowed in the shop at a time. The walls are full of photos from happier days of large groups getting their nails done for weddings, birthdays or graduations — all of the events the pandemic has canceled. As her father’s caretaker, Jen was able to get the vaccine, and both of them look forward to brighter days ahead.
