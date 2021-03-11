 Stuck in Vermont: The Tran Family Patriarch Gets Vaccinated | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 11, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: The Tran Family Patriarch Gets Vaccinated 

Episode 634

By
Last weekend marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Vermont. This eventually led to a statewide shutdown and 208 deaths due to COVID-19. It’s been a long year but now, there is hope. Across the state, Vermonters are receiving vaccinations to protect them from the virus.

Gốc Văn Trần turned 93 in July of 2020. Like many older Vermonters, he has spent the last year in isolation, stuck inside. In 2016, Gốc moved from Gia Kiệm Thống Nhất Đồng Nai in Vietnam to Colchester to be closer to his family.

On Tuesday, Gốc got his second vaccination for COVID-19 at the Army National Guard Armory in Winooski. He was accompanied by his granddaughter Ly Kim Trần. Gốc has five children and 11 grandchildren in the state, and all of them will be happy to see more of him soon.

We first met Ly and her mom, Jennifer Trần, in 2016 at their South Burlington business, Allure Salon. 2020 was rough for the pair, and they shut down the shop for two months after lockdown. Now they are operating at a reduced capacity, with only six people allowed in the shop at a time. The walls are full of photos from happier days of large groups getting their nails done for weddings, birthdays or graduations — all of the events the pandemic has canceled. As her father’s caretaker, Jen was able to get the vaccine, and both of them look forward to brighter days ahead.

Filming dates: 3/5/21 & 3/9/21

Music: Freedom Trail Studio, “Kona Sun” & “Lullaby Bye”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

More By This Author

Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Pie Society Serves Up Comfort in the Pandemic

Video: Pie Society Serves Up Comfort in the Pandemic

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation