Stuck in Vermont: Troy Headrick Sculpts a Giant Slingshot for His Burlington Backyard 

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Inspiration struck when Troy Headrick of Burlington found a dead tree trunk shaped like a Y in the woods behind his house last year. With the help of his brother and neighbor, he dragged the massive log to his home and began refining it in his basement. After making a few smaller prototypes, he transformed the tree into an almost six-foot-tall giant slingshot.Troy and his partner, Marianne DiMascio, shoot a variety of items out of the slingshot into an empty ravine behind their house: bouncy balls, water balloons and apples. They retrieve anything that doesn’t belong in the woods. Eva launched a few projectiles and laughed out loud like a child, a common response for slingshot novices and pros alike.Troy documents adventures with his giant slingshot on Instagram, alongside pics of his ever-changing creative facial hair. This year he was named the national champion for the best Dalí-style mustache at the National Beard and Moustache Championships in Scranton, Pa. Now he has the best mustache and the coolest slingshot, an unstoppable combo.