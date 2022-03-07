 Stuck in Vermont: Vermonters Show Their Support for Ukraine | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 07, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Vermonters Show Their Support for Ukraine 

Episode 660

By
On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. There have been hundreds of deaths, and more than a million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries. Across the world, people are showing their support for Ukraine with rallies and protests. Eva visited a vigil in Montpelier Thursday, which will continue to be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon in front of the Federal Building; she also attended a rally in Burlington on Saturday.

Montpelier resident Yana Walder was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and has been in Vermont since 2011. She has been on the phone constantly with her family, who were in Kharkiv during daily bombings. Yana shared some family photos and audio files relating her experiences on March 1 and 4. Since then, her mother, Olga; sister Irina; and niece and nephew have left Kharkiv and are fleeing the country. Many of Yana’s friends from high school remain in the city under siege and are running out of food, supplies and medication. Yana is raising funds to help the residents of her homeland during this ongoing conflict.

Filming dates: 3/3/22 & 3/5/22

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

More By This Author

Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Vermonter Liza Smith-Vedder Has Been Stuck in Canada for Two Years

Video: Vermonter Liza Smith-Vedder Has Been Stuck in Canada for Two Years

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation