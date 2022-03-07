Stuck in Vermont: Vermonters Show Their Support for Ukraine 

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. There have been hundreds of deaths, and more than a million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries. Across the world, people are showing their support for Ukraine with rallies and protests. Eva visited a vigil in Montpelier Thursday, which will continue to be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon in front of the Federal Building; she also attended a rally in Burlington on Saturday.



Montpelier resident Yana Walder was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and has been in Vermont since 2011. She has been on the phone constantly with her family, who were in Kharkiv during daily bombings. Yana shared some family photos and audio files relating her experiences on March 1 and 4. Since then, her mother, Olga; sister Irina; and niece and nephew have left Kharkiv and are fleeing the country. Many of Yana’s friends from high school remain in the city under siege and are running out of food, supplies and medication. Yana is raising funds to help the residents of her homeland during this ongoing conflict.



Filming dates: 3/3/22 & 3/5/22