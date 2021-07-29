 Stuck in Vermont: Winooski Sculptor Leslie Fry Celebrates Five Decades of Work With New Book | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 29, 2021 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Winooski Sculptor Leslie Fry Celebrates Five Decades of Work With New Book 

Episode 644

By
Leslie Fry has been making art since she was a girl growing up in Stowe. By high school, she had started sculpting. Over the last five decades, she has been experimenting with a variety of mediums and art forms. Her otherworldly mythological beings are adorned with intricate details and always turned out in exquisite footwear.

Leslie has exhibited her work internationally, but many locals know her Pomerleau Neighborhood Park sphinx sculptures on Shelburne Road. A recent book with text by William Lipke chronicles the artist’s career over the years.

Eva met up with Leslie at her Winooski home and studio, where she also has a lush sculpture garden that's open by appointment. She worked on a plaster pedestal for her latest bird woman sculpture, “Arise,” which was recently cast in bronze.

Music: Unicorn Heads, “Orange Octopus”

Filming dates: 7/6/21 & 7/21/21

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

More By This Author

Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Benjamin Lerner and Joshua Sherman Team Up to Make Music About Recovery

Video: Benjamin Lerner and Joshua Sherman Team Up to Make Music About Recovery

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation