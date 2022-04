Stuck in Vermont: Youths Compete in a Turkey Calling Contest in Castleton 

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

The 16th annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest was held at Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton on Saturday. Eighteen youths between the ages of 2 and 17 competed, using devices to yelp, cluck and purr like a female turkey. The event was sponsored by the Oxbow Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. The organizers hope it will help pass hunting traditions on to younger people. The event is a precursor to the spring hunting season and the Youth Turkey Weekend, which is April 23 and 24.Eva met some of the competitors and got a lesson in turkey calls from National 4-H Shooting Sports teen ambassador Colby Butler, who has been hunting since he was 6 or 7.Filming date: 4/16/22Music:Photo & video courtesy:Bob EtzweilerJohn HallMichelle ButlerLars JacobHubert SchrieblDylan SmithChris AlexopoulosNortheast Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies