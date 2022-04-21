 Stuck in Vermont: Youths Compete in a Turkey Calling Contest in Castleton | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 21, 2022 Arts + Life » Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: Youths Compete in a Turkey Calling Contest in Castleton 

Episode 663

By
The 16th annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest was held at Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton on Saturday. Eighteen youths between the ages of 2 and 17 competed, using devices to yelp, cluck and purr like a female turkey. The event was sponsored by the Oxbow Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. The organizers hope it will help pass hunting traditions on to younger people. The event is a precursor to the spring hunting season and the Youth Turkey Weekend, which is April 23 and 24.

Eva met some of the competitors and got a lesson in turkey calls from National 4-H Shooting Sports teen ambassador Colby Butler, who has been hunting since he was 6 or 7.

Filming date: 4/16/22

Music:
Photo & video courtesy:
Bob Etzweiler
John Hall
Michelle Butler
Lars Jacob
Hubert Schriebl
Dylan Smith
Chris Alexopoulos
Northeast Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Latest Videos

More Stuck in Vermont »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

+ send an arts tip

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

Eva Sollberger
Bio:
Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger launched her award-winning "Stuck in Vermont" web video series in 2007. Her videos have been viewed by millions. She appears every other Friday on WCAX at 6:30pm.

More By This Author

Stuck in Vermont

Stuck in Vermont: How Not to Get Stuck in the Mud in East Barnard with John Leavitt and The Crier

Video: How Not to Get Stuck in the Mud in East Barnard with John Leavitt and The Crier

Supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

all Stuck in Vermont »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation