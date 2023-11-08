 Stuff-It Self-Storage Auction | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

November 08, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Stuff-It Self-Storage Auction 

Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Stuff-It Self-Storage LLC shall host a live auction of the following unit on 12/02/23 at 9:30am:

Location: 930 Main St, Fairfax, VT 05454

Steve Davis, unit #40: household goods

Contents sold as is, and need to be removed within 48 hours at no cost to Stuff-It Self-Storage LLC. Purchase must be made in cash and paid in advance of the removal of the contents of the unit. A $50 cash deposit shall be made and will be refunded if the unit is broom cleaned. Stuff-It Self-Storage LLC reserves the right to accept or reject bids.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation