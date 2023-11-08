Stuff-It Self-Storage Auction 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Stuff-It Self-Storage LLC shall host a live auction of the following unit on 12/02/23 at 9:30am:
Location: 930 Main St, Fairfax, VT 05454
Steve Davis, unit #40: household goods
Contents sold as is, and need to be removed within 48 hours at no cost to Stuff-It Self-Storage LLC. Purchase must be made in cash and paid in advance of the removal of the contents of the unit. A $50 cash deposit shall be made and will be refunded if the unit is broom cleaned. Stuff-It Self-Storage LLC reserves the right to accept or reject bids.
