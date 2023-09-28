 Submit Your Audition Video for the 'Spectacular Spectacular' Kids Talent Show! | Kids VT | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 29, 2023

Submit Your Audition Video for the 'Spectacular Spectacular' Kids Talent Show! 

Published September 29, 2023

Does your kiddo dance, sing or play a musical instrument? We want them to perform in the Kids VT Spectacular Spectacular at Higher Ground on Saturday, December 2, 2022 at noon. The talent show is sponsored by the Skinny Pancake and Davis Studio.

How will it work?

  1. Vermonters ages 5-16 are invited to submit a two-minute audition video to Kids VT. Kids can audition solo or in a group up to five people.
  2. Performers must introduce themselves, say what city or town they're from and introduce their act in their audition video.
  3. You must upload your audition video by 11:59 p.m. on October 29 to be considered. Parents will be notified about the results by Monday, November 6.
  4. The top 20 video submissions, determined by a panel of Kids VT judges, will be invited to perform in the live show at Higher Ground on Saturday, December 2 at noon.

Rules

  • Participants must be between the ages of 5 and 16 and live in Vermont.
  • Please upload a horizontal video.
  • Group acts are limited to five people.
  • Participants can only be in one act.
  • The act must be approximately two minutes long.
  • Participants who are singing must sing with an instrumental track (no words), a capella or with a musical instrument.
  • Performers must introduce themselves, say what city or town they're from and introduce their act in their video audition.

If you have any questions, please email Katie at [email protected].
