Superior Court of Arizona in Cochise County 

Published March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In the matter of:
Aaliyah Heather Gaboriault
Riley Spencer Gaboriault
Case #: SV202300002
NOTICE OF INITIAL HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP
Notice is hereby given that the Petitioner: Gentilissa L Thibodeau has filed a Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship with the Juvenile Department of the Superior Court in Cochise County regarding the above-named child or children and: Matthew Thomas Gaboriault.
An initial hearing has been set to consider the petition:
Date: May 10, 2023
Time 11:00
Before: Hon. Terry Bannon
At the Cochise County Superior Court (Juvenile Department) located at: 100 Colonia De Salud, Division Six, Sierra Vista AZ 85635
