Surplus Vehicles for Sale 

The Town of Colchester and Colchester School District are selling the following surplus vehicles and equipment by sealed bid:
Vehicle #1 – 2011 Chevy Malibu, 90,287 miles, VIN 1G1ZB5E10BF115058, will not pass Vermont State Inspection as is
Vehicle #2 – 2016 Ford Explorer, 91,441 miles, VIN 1FM5K8AR6GGC73534, all wheel drive Vehicle #3 – 2016 Ford Explorer, 79,220 miles, VIN 1FM5K8AR8GGC73535, all wheel drive Vehicle #4 – 2010 Chevy Tahoe, 127,081 miles, VIN 1GNMCAE04AR222598, rear wheel drive, will not pass Vermont State Inspection as is
Vehicle #5 – 2009 Chevy Mini-Bus, 88,202 miles, VIN 1GBJG316X91152335, diesel, will not pass Vermont State Inspection as is
All vehicles may be inspected at 711 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 by appointment. Call (802) 264-5624 for more information and to set up an appointment to view any of the vehicles. All bidders must use the provided bid form(s). Bids must be submitted sealed no later than 10/28/21 by 1:00 PM at which time the bids will be opened. All vehicles and equipment are sold AS IS, WHERE IS, NO WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES EXPRESS OR IMPLIED.
Items must be paid for in full and picked up no later than 11/12/21.
To see full Bid documents and pictures of the vehicles please visit:
