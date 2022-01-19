TATE OF VERMONT PROBATE COURT DISTRICT OF CHITTENDEN SS. DOCKET NO. 21-PR-05084 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re the Estate of James M. Kalbfleisch, Sr.
Late of Shelburne, Vermont
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
I have been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All creditors having claims against the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of publication of this Notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy filed with the Register of the Probate Court. The claim will be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four (4) month deadline.
Dated December 10, 2021
Signed /s/ Thomas A Little
Print name: Thomas A. Little
Address: c/o Little & Cicchetti, P.C.
P.O. Box 907, Burlington, VT 05402-0907
Telephone: 802-862-6511
Name of Publication: Seven Days
First Publication Date: 1/12/22
Second Publication Date: 1/19/22
Address of Probate Court: Chittenden District Court, PO Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511
