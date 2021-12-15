Notice to Creditors: Estate of Patricia J. Bennett 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Patricia J. Bennett
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Patricia J. Bennett, late of South Burlington.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: 12-8-21
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Sean C. McNulty
Executor/Administrator: Sean C. McNulty, c/o McNeil, Leddy, & Sheahan, P.C. 271 South Union Street, Burlington, VT 05401 802-863-4531 mmcneil@mcneilvt.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 12/15/21
Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Probate Division
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, Vermont 05401
