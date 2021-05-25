Testing the Waters of Vermont's 'New Normal' 

click to enlarge Arielle Thomas | Kirsten Thompson

In this 12th edition of Staytripper — which marks a full year of guidance for safely exploring the state during a pandemic — we find ourselves at a transitional time. In accordance with the Vermont Forward reopening plan, restrictions have been easing on masks, travel, gatherings and events. The changes feel both incremental and transformative all at once. Summer festivals are slowly appearing on the calendar, retail shoppers have resumed leisurely browsing, diners are more comfortable inside restaurants, and out-of-state tourists are back in our midst.

Ready to start gathering with groups of people? Try outdoor yoga in a Quechee forest canopy or al fresco films in a White River Junction parking lot. Tired of takeout? Dine pond-side in Ferrisburgh or by a chef's kitchen garden in Middletown Springs. Craving a getaway? Keep it in-state with a road trip to Rutland, an art adventure in Windsor or an overnight at Rudyard Kipling's historic Dummerston home. This issue dips a toe into our so-called "new normal."