 The 1/2s and the 1/2 Nots: 'Hidden' Homes in a Burlington Hood | Real Estate | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 15, 2021 Home + Design » Real Estate

Nest

The 1/2s and the 1/2 Nots: 'Hidden' Homes in a Burlington Hood 

By
click to enlarge 32 Pitkin Street - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • 32 Pitkin Street

If you didn't know it was there, you'd most likely miss the little house at 32 Peru Street. Ditto the diminutive dwellings at 31 North Union, 79 Lakeview and 52 Ward in Burlington's Old North End. All are sandwiched between or tucked behind larger, more imposing properties in the Queen City's most diverse and densely populated neighborhood.

Not only are these hidden homes adorable, but they typically go unnoticed by all but the most observant pedestrian — and, of course, anyone delivering packages or the U.S. mail.

I've been intrigued by Burlington's tiniest abodes since I moved here, carless, almost 40 years ago. By the time I got my first wheels, at 28, I'd had four different addresses in the ONE and racked up countless miles — on foot — between Manhattan Drive, North Avenue, and Pearl and North Willard streets.

click to enlarge 84 North Champlain Street - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • 84 North Champlain Street

Now living on Lakeview Terrace, I seek out my old haunts for an intimate look at the city's starkest contrasts: a house overflowing with unruly students beside a place with perfect peonies and an American flag.

You see all manner of humanity and lifestyles in Burlington's ONE. And the slower you stroll, the more you observe, whether it's backyard businesses, award-winning gardens, Little Free Libraries or a garage full of vintage Volkswagen Beetles.

click to enlarge 204 1/2 North Avenue from above - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • 204 1/2 North Avenue from above

I like to see where people live — the funkier, the better. Behind a classic Victorian, you might find a multiunit, two-story apartment building that looks like a converted motel. Many single-family structures have been carved up into apartments; others have been added to — artfully or not.

My soft spot is for the freestanding structures with a separate address — preferably with a 1/2 added — that are hard to see from the road. For example, the three-bedroom house at 44 Pitkin Street partially hides another dwelling almost as large, 42, on the same lot. Both were constructed in 1899, according to the City of Burlington's property database.

click to enlarge The mailbox at 204 1/2 North Avenue - PAULA ROUTLY
  • Paula Routly
  • The mailbox at 204 1/2 North Avenue

The modest house at 37 Crowley Street, at the end of a long dirt lane, looks like something out of rural England. Nearby, the owners of 204 1/2 North Avenue park their cars in a neighbor's driveway and walk to their cozy, off-road home. They are surrounded on all sides by other properties — and, not surprisingly, by a sturdy fence.

Good neighbors are essential in such tight quarters. One came out of her home to ask why I was studying 39 Blodgett Street, which looks to be powered by a solar array more than twice the size of the house. Another asked a similar question as I walked up the driveway to 31 North Union Street, a miniature cape with an octagonal front window. Once informed of my "project," she went from suspicious to cooperative.

Almost everyone I encountered directed me to another tiny "second home" candidate. I found the largest concentrations on Pitkin and Peru streets.

click to enlarge 31 North Union Street - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • 31 North Union Street

Wondering if there might be an easier way to locate such dwellings, I made inquiries. "There's not a single map that would show these by themselves that I can think of," Burlington planning director David White replied in an email.

In addition to the city's searchable property database, he pointed me to Google Maps and the Vermont Interactive Map Viewer, which "allows you to see these buildings in relation to parcel lines to confirm that it is indeed a second building on a lot."

Frankly, though, I found that walking and looking is a lot more fun. A little "street sleuthing," as White dubbed it, goes a long way.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Hidden Homes | The 1/2s and the 1/2-nots"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Real Estate »

More By This Author

About The Author

Paula Routly

Paula Routly
Bio:
 Paula Routly came to Vermont to attend Middlebury College. After graduation, she stayed and worked as a dance critic, arts writer, news reporter and editor before she started Seven Days newspaper with Pamela Polston in 1995. Routly covered arts news, then food, and, starting in 2008, focused her editorial energies... more

About the Artist

James Buck

James Buck

jamesbuck.org
Bio:
 James Buck is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days.

Trending

Weinberger Proposes an $87.3 Million Burlington Budget
Vermont Crosses 80 Percent Vaccination Threshold, Scott Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 16 to 22
Students Lead the Way in Hinesburg’s First-Ever Pride Parade
Redstone Files Two More Suits Against CityPlace Burlington Project
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Real Estate

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation