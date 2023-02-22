 The Black Experience 2023 Brings an Array of Performers and Speakers to the Flynn | Performing Arts | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 22, 2023 Arts + Life » Performing Arts

The Black Experience 2023 Brings an Array of Performers and Speakers to the Flynn 

By

Published February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Black Experience, Saturday, February 25, starting at 11:30 a.m. with headliners at 5 p.m., at the Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. Free.

PHILADANCO!, Sunday, February 26, noon, at the Flynn Main Stage in Burlington. $20-35.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Perspective Shift | The Black Experience 2023 brings an array of performers and speakers to the Flynn"

Related Events

  • The Black Experience @ The Flynn

    • A Black History Month blowout features panel discussions, a performance by dance troupe Philadanco and a keynote address by renowned activist Angela Davis....
    • Sat., Feb. 25, 5 p.m. Free; donations accepted.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Performing Arts »

More By This Author

About The Author

Benjamin Aleshire

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation