Town of Bolton Development Review Board Public Hearing: June 23, 2022 

The Town of Bolton's Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on June 23, 2022, at 6:30pm.
Place: Virtual or Municipal Conference Room, 3045 Theodore Roosevelt Highway, Bolton, VT, 05676.
Zoom link: https://bit.ly/3NXRm1y
Call (audio only): +1 646 558 8656| Meeting ID: 879 7566 2274
The following applications will be reviewed:
2022-29-DRB; Applicant: Tonya Wheelock. Property Owner: Betty A & Leland E Wheelock and Tonya L Wheelock. Seeking front setback waiver for a sugarhouse addition on 4384 Stage Rd. The property is in the Rural I District. (Tax Map #1-0034384).
2022-31-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Larissa Urban. Seeking front setback waiver for an addition (2 car garage) to an existing nonconforming structure (woodshed) on 4017 Stage Rd. The property is in the Rural I District. (Tax Map #11-0034017).
2022-33-DRB; Applicant & Property Owner: Samantha Avant. Seeking setback waivers for northern and southern property boundaries for an 8' x 16' porch on 3477 Stage Rd. The property is the Rural II District. (Tax Map #11-0033477).
Additional information can be obtained through email by calling 802-434-5075, or by email at zoningbolton@gmavt.net. Pursuant to 24 VSA § 4464 and § 4471, participation in this local proceeding, by written or oral comment, is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.
