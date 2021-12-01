 The contents of storage unit(s) 01-02426,01-02506,01-04444 located at 28 Adams Dr, Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about the of December 16th 2021 to satisfy the debt of David Von Braun. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 01, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.

