 The Global Roots Film Festival Screens International Submissions to the Academy Awards | Film | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 15, 2023 Arts + Life » Film

The Global Roots Film Festival Screens International Submissions to the Academy Awards 

By

Published February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Global Roots Film Festival, Thursday, February 16, through Sunday, February 19, at the Film House at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. $6-12 for individual tickets; $20-45 for a festival pass. vtiff.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "A World of Cinema | The Global Roots Film Festival screens international submissions to the Academy Awards"

Related Events

  • Staff Picks User Submitted
    Global Roots Film Festival @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • Four days of screenings highlight this year's international submissions to the Academy Awards. See vtiff.org for full schedule....
    • Thu., Feb. 16, 6:15 & 7 p.m., Fri., Feb. 17, 4:15, 6:15 & 7 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18, 12, 2:30, 4:30, 6:15 & 7 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19, 11:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:15 & 7 p.m. $6-12; $40 for festival pass.

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Film »

About The Author

Colleen Goodhue

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Trending in the Alternative Press

+ send an arts tip

Latest in Film

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation