The Love & Marriage Issue — 2021 

Love is hard. Oh, sure, it's also beautiful and thrilling and affirming and all that. But truly to love someone means endeavoring to appreciate them in their entirety: the radiant smile and the beard clippings in the bathroom sink, the infectious laugh and the incessant snoring, the tender stolen moments and would it kill you to put your damn shoes away instead of leaving them right in front of the door? ... ahem. Where were we? Ah, yes: Love is hard, even in the best of times.

This just in: These are not the best of times.

As with every other facet of modern life, the pandemic has had profound effects on our romantic relationships. For those who are single, isolation and social distancing have made meeting new people even more difficult and awkward than it already was — and made online dating apps even more popular. Burlington dating coach Marla Goldstein is here to help. At her G-Spot Relationship Coaching business, she guides clients through Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and the hundred other dating apps that launched while you were reading this sentence.

With spouses and partners cooped up together for going on a year now, it's not like being in a relationship has been a picnic, either. Though, come to think of it, picnicking is one of the few activities that are relatively safe to enjoy these days. Check out our pandemic-safe date ideas. (Two-person book club, anyone?)

If you do go the picnic route, we suggest picking up some aphro-delicious oysters from Caspian Oyster Depot in Bristol. Those with shellfish allergies could opt instead for a romantic takeout meal from any number of Vermont restaurants. We've highlighted eight local eateries offering goodness to-go at a range of price points.

A classic love story is timeless. That's the lesson two Vermont siblings learned when a stranger discovered dozens of their grandparents' love letters from the 1930s. The letters were written while the couple was being treated for tuberculosis at an upstate New York sanitarium; sometimes, their tale suggests, love really might be the cure. When the coronavirus is behind us at last, perhaps similarly beautiful love stories will emerge.

Meantime, in this issue, six Vermont couples share memories of how they met. Their tales illustrate that you can't predict how or when Cupid's arrow will strike. When it does, though, you might give the Vermont Wedding Association a call for all your nuptial planning needs.