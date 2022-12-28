 The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 28-January 10 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 28, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 28-January 10 

By

Published December 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

  • Staff Picks
    A Pocket Chautauqua @ Four Corners Schoolhouse

    • Local artists Tim Jennings, Jon Gailmor, Dana and Susan Robinson, and three generations of Azarians offer an intimate day of folk music....
    • Thu., Dec. 29, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3-4:30 & 7:30-9 p.m. $10-40.

  • Staff Picks
    A Toast to the Hive: NYE Party at Caledonia Spirits @ Caledonia Spirits

    • Special cocktails, mocktails and small plates mark the New Year, topped off with a sparkling toast at midnight....
    • Sat., Dec. 31, 4 p.m.-12 a.m. $15-20.
  • Staff Picks
    Night of Queens @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • A spectacular drag cabaret ushers in the New Year with dancing, comedy and music amidst cocktails and hors d’oeuvres....
    • Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. $30.

  • Staff Picks
    Christmas Bird Count @ 350 Vermont Rutland County

    • Birders within a 7.5-mile radius of Mead's Falls tally their sightings of feathered friends to report online. Potluck follows at Proctor Library at 6 p.m....
    • Sun., Jan. 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Green Mountain Mahler Festival: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony @ Elley-Long Music Center, Saint Michael's College

    • The orchestra and chorus ring in the New Year with a joyous performance of one of classical music's most iconic works....
    • Sun., Jan. 1, 3 p.m. $10-25.
  • Vanessa Compton @ Soapbox Arts

    • "Come to Marlboro Country," a solo exhibition of mixed-media collages that explore the challenges of reconciling personal narratives with collective histories of privilege, colonialism and...
    • Through Jan. 21, 2023

  • Staff Picks Online
    First Wednesdays: David A. Robertson (Words)

    • The Cree author behind the middle-grade fantasy series The Misewa Saga ponders how adaptations can preserve the intent and themes of traditional stories. Presented...
    • Wed., Jan. 4, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Jane Brox @ Red Mill Gallery at Vermont Studio Center

    • The acclaimed author of Silence: A Social History of One of the Least Understood Elements of Our Lives and Brilliant: The Evolution of Artificial Light...
    • Wed., Jan. 4, 7-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Winter Trivia Round 1: Vermont Geography (Games)

    • Map buffs bust out their knowledge in the hopes of advancing to the championship round. Courtesy of the Vermont Historical Society....
    • Wed., Jan. 4, 7-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Michelob Ultra Ski Bum Race Series @ Killington Resort

    • Teams of amateur skiers and snowboarders test their skills and speed at one of 10 downhill bouts....
    • Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through March 15 $60; $250 per team.

  • Staff Picks
    A Visiting Writer Craft Talk With Jane Brox @ Mason House Library, Vermont Studio Center

    • The nonfiction author talks shop with listeners interested in the art of writing....
    • Thu., Jan. 5, 10-11 a.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    The MSM Annual Tree Burn & Zydeco Party @ Main Street Museum

    • Having served their purpose, Christmas trees become a glorious bonfire to the Cajun strains of Bayou X, while Louisiana nosh and king cake are served....
    • Fri., Jan. 6, 6 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

  • Staff Picks
    Cat Show @ DoubleTree by Hilton

    • Kitties compete for best in show at this festival of fluff....
    • Sat., Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $7-10; free for kids under 5.

  • Staff Picks
    Introduction to Winter Hiking @ Green Mountain Club Headquarters

    • Backcountry trekkers learn how to stay safe when the trails get snowy, then enjoy a self-guided hike on the Short Trail....
    • Sat., Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    MNFF Selects: 'Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am' @ Town Hall Theater

    • An artful documentary explores the legendary author's life and legacy in literature and activism. Discussion follows....
    • Sun., Jan. 8, 2 p.m. $14-16; $60 for series pass.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Winter Trivia Round 2: Vermont Nature (Games)

    • Lovers of the outdoors bust out their knowledge in the hopes of advancing to the championship round. Courtesy of the Vermont Historical Society....
    • Wed., Jan. 11, 7-8 p.m. Free; preregister.
