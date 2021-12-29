 The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 29 to January 11 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 27, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 29 to January 11 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    First Night North @ Various St. Johnsbury locations

    • Local institutions throw a New Years’ Eve party packed with music, comedy, fireworks and more. See catamountarts.org for full schedule. Masks and proof of...
    • Fri., Dec. 31, 4 p.m.-12 a.m. $15-30; free for preschoolers.

  • Staff Picks
    Burlington Does Broadway @ Flynn Main Stage

    • Some of Vermont's finest singers and musicians lovingly reimagine Golden Age classics and contemporary favorites of the Great White Way....
    • Fri., Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $35-65.

  • Staff Picks
    New Queers Eve @ Higher Ground Ballroom

    • (drag, DJ)...
    • Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $20 adv/$30 DOS

  • Staff Picks
    'This Land: American Engagement With the Natural World' @ Hood Museum, Dartmouth College

    • Drawn from the permanent collection, the museum’s first major installation of traditional and contemporary Native American art set alongside early-to-contemporary art by African American, Asian...
    • Through July 24, 2022

  • Staff Picks
    'The World of Yousuf Karsh: A Private Essence' @ Montréal Museum of Fine Arts

    • A showcase of 111 silver-gelatin portraits by the renowned Armenian Canadian photographer, shot and printed himself; donated by the artist's estate and his widow....
    • Through Jan. 30, 2022

  • Staff Picks
    Burlington Taiko @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • The Japanese-inspired drum group gives an outdoor concert by the bonfire....
    • Sat., Jan. 1, 1-3 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Woodstock Vermont Film Series: 'Kedi' @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • A Turkish documentarian reveals the lives and loves of the street cats of Istanbul. Masks and proof of vaccination required....
    • Sat., Jan. 1, 3 & 5:30 p.m. $12-15; $115-130 for season pass.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Beginner Dungeons & Dragons (Games)

    • Waterbury Public Library game master Evan Hoffman gathers novices and veterans alike for an afternoon of virtual adventuring. Teens and adults welcome....
    • First and Third Saturday of every month, 12-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Visiting Writer Reading: Tiphanie Yanique @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The award-winning poet and author of Wife and Land of Love and Drowning reads from her work....
    • Wed., Jan. 5, 7-8 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration @ Various Cabot locations

    • Storytellers, musicians, dancers and actors from around New England celebrate the end of the holiday season. See cabotarts.org for full schedule....
    • Sat., Jan. 8, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Pride Hikes: Forest Management at the Hinesburg Town Forest @ Hinesburg Town Forest

    • LGBTQIA++ hikers learn about logging, conservation and forest ecology from Ethan Tapper, the Chittenden County Forester....
    • Sat., Jan. 8, 12:30-3 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    VDA Mini Courses: Introduction to Cinematography & Video Editing @ Briggs Opera House

    • CATV leads a full-day filmmaking and editing workshop for dancers....
    • Sun., Jan. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Food for Talk Cookbook Club (Food & Drink)

    • Home chefs make a recipe from Maangchi's Big Book of Korean Cooking and meet to compare results. Presented by Fletcher Free Library....
    • Sun., Jan. 9, 3 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Naturalist Journeys: Patti Smith (Outdoors)

    • The wildlife rehabilitator shares stories and videos from her decade with a beaver clan. Presented by North Branch Nature Center....
    • Wed., Jan. 12, 6-7 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

