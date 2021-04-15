The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 15 to 21 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Lindsay Raymondjack
-
'Dancing Uphill'
1. Major Showcase
Since 2008, the annual recital Dancing Uphill
has featured University of Vermont student choreography and performance. This year, audience members watch for free as the show is livestreamed from UVM's Michelle and Martin Cohen Hall for the Integrative Creative Arts on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17. The program includes works by faculty members Paul Besaw, Paula Higa and Julie Peoples-Clark, as well as student senior projects developed as part of UVM's new dance major
, launched in 2019.
2. Tough Calls
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Zachary Martin, Greenwich Entertainment
-
'Desert One'
"I was very determined to get the hostages released," recalls president Jimmy Carter in a trailer for Desert One
. Helmed by Academy Award-winning director Barbara Kopple, this 2019 documentary offers an inside look at a secret 1979 mission to free 52 American hostages in Iran. Archival footage, animated scenes, and interviews with soldiers, commanders and even hostages paint a heart-pumping portrait of this life-or-death scenario. Watch the doc online from Thursday, April 15, through Sunday, April 18, as part of the Woodstock Vermont Film Series.
3. Savory or Sweet?
click to enlarge
-
© Cammeraydave | Dreamstime
It's never too early to learn to fend for oneself in the kitchen. The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library in Williston helps teenagers build culinary skills with its virtual program Beyond Ramen: Cooking Class for Teens
. When young people in grades 6 through 12 register
for this taste bud-tempting tutorial, they have the opportunity to vote on the dish they'd like to prepare: cake or lasagna. Then, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, aspiring chefs hop online for a hands-on lesson with registered dietitian Joanne Heidkamp. Bon appétit!
4. Speaking in Strings
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Louise Bichan
-
Ethan Setiawan & Louise Bichan
Music is the language of the soul, goes the old saying. Boston-based instrumentalists Ethan Setiawan and Louise Bichan
speak to fans of traditional string music with a prerecorded concert filmed at the Richmond Congregational Church. Setiawan and Bichan, who play mandolin and fiddle, respectively, serve up age-old tunes alongside fresh compositions inspired by musical traditions from Appalachia and Bichan's native Scotland. Montpelier organization CommArts presents the concert video for viewing from Thursday, April 15, through Sunday, April 17.
5. Professional Experience
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the author
-
Elizabeth Shackelford
Former career diplomat Elizabeth Shackelford
made headlines when she left her job with the U.S. Department of State in 2017. Her resignation letter
, in which she called out president Donald Trump's administration for failure to "demonstrate a commitment to promoting and defending human rights and democracy," went viral. In her 2020 book The Dissent Channel: American Diplomacy in a Dishonest Age
, Shackelford shares her personal experiences in the government agency and identifies long-running problems. Hosted by Woodstock's Norman Williams Public Library, the Rochester, Vt., resident discusses her book with Windsor County Democratic Committee vice chair Al Alessi in a free online conversation on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m.
6. Through the Glass
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the artist
-
Mikahely
Folks strolling down Burlington's Main Street may hear a sound they've been yearning for throughout the pandemic: the sweet strains of live music. To satiate community members' appetite for in-person entertainment, the Flynn presents The Window on Main
, a two-weekend series of live performances in the Chase Studio. Audio carries through sidewalk speakers as area musicians, dancers, storytellers and actors amuse passersby from behind studio windows. Pop group A2VT, dance artist Hanna Satterlee, singer-songwriter Joshua Glass and musical duo 8 Cuerdas round out the roster on Friday, April 16
. Musician Mikahely, dance troupe Merde!, surf-rock trio the Wet Ones! and a dance scene from Hannah Dennison's The Quarry Project
comprise the program on Saturday, April 17
. Performances take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on both days.
7. Domestic Issues
click to enlarge
-
© Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime
How does housing equity and choice impact community decision making? Panelists in a Fair Housing Month discussion address this and other hard-hitting questions during "Fair Housing Friday: Equity and Choice in Vermont Housing." Participants in this public discussion include Rep. Brian Cina (P/D-Burlington), Vermont Human Rights Commission executive director Bor Yang and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity community ambassador Dalib Bulle. Preregister
to listen in on Friday, April 16, at 12:30 p.m. Vermont's Fair Housing Month activities are coordinated by CVOEO's Fair Housing Project with collaborating groups and organizations.
Find the Magnificent 7 in the print edition of Seven Days
starting Wednesday, April 21. This is just a small sampling of the state's in-person and virtual happenings in the coming days. Browse our art
, calendar
and music + nightlife
listings for more.
If you're planning or promoting an event in Vermont, please send details our way for a free online listing. Find our event submission form at sevendaysvt.com/postevent
.