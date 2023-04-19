The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 19-25 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Neda Navaee
- Sophie Shao
Jolly Good Cello
Friday 21
Sophie Shao & Friends mark composer Sergei Rachmaninoff's 150th birthday at Robison Concert Hall at Middlebury College's Mahaney Arts Center. The acclaimed cellist is joined onstage by violinist Scott Yoo and pianist John Novacek for the riveting penultimate show of the season.
Fantasy Island
Ongoing
click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- 'Pit Island' by Steph Terao
Kishka Gallery & Library in White River Junction presents "Desert/Island," a solo show by Steph Terao. Terao's vivid, surreal landscape paintings depict fantastical islands full of strange flora, colorful sea monsters, beach-dwelling cows and bioluminescent cacti and are suffused with a certain climate crisis-inspired anxiety.
How Sweet It Is
Saturday 22
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Eddie's Bakery
- Kingdom Maple Festival
The town of St. Johnsbury stakes its claim to the title of "Maple Center of the World" during the Kingdom Maple Festival, a daylong celebration of all things sweet and sticky. Attendees young and old satisfy their sweet tooth at a pancake breakfast; a syrupy story time; and a street fair full of sugar on snow, doughnuts and creemees.
Call the Doctor
Saturday 22
click to enlarge
- © Chormail | Dreamstime
- LGBTQIA Health Summit
Pride Center of Vermont, Out in the Open and Outright Vermont present the LGBTQIA+ Health Summit, an opportunity for health care providers and members of the LGBTQ community to connect and learn from each other at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. Workshop topics range from sex education and gender-affirming surgery to acupressure and eating sustainably on a budget.
Tree's Company
Saturday 22
click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Earth Day Tree Planting
Champlain Islands locals spend Earth Day at a Volunteer Tree Planting at South Hero Recreation Park. After proactively supplementing the emerald ash borer-endangered forest with native maple, oak, dogwood and willow saplings, attendees kick back at a piano concert and potluck dinner at South Hero Congregational Church.
That's a Thinker
Starts Sunday 23
click to enlarge
- © Kasto80 | Dreamstime
- Public Philosophy Week
Vermonters expand their minds during Public Philosophy Week, a statewide series of talks and discussions. Among other topics, guests learn about Stoicism at Burlington's O.N.E. Community Center, how to explain death to kids at Shelburne's New Village Farm and the benefits of universal welfare at Norwich Public Library.
Montpelier's Got Talent
Tuesday 25
click to enlarge
- Courtesy Of Michele Singer
- All Ages Anything Goes Slam
Montpelier's Lost Nation Theater hosts its annual All Ages Anything Goes Poetry Slam With Geof Hewitt, an opportunity for performers of all varieties to show off their skills in pursuit of glory and modest prizes. Poets, musicians, dancers, jugglers and other hopefuls prepare a three-minute demonstration and attempt to outperform their neighbors over two rounds of competition.