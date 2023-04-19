The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 19-25 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Neda Navaee

Sophie Shao

Jolly Good Cello

Friday 21

Sophie Shao & Friends mark composer Sergei Rachmaninoff's 150th birthday at Robison Concert Hall at Middlebury College's Mahaney Arts Center. The acclaimed cellist is joined onstage by violinist Scott Yoo and pianist John Novacek for the riveting penultimate show of the season.

Fantasy Island

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy

'Pit Island' by Steph Terao

Kishka Gallery & Library in White River Junction presents "Desert/Island," a solo show by Steph Terao. Terao's vivid, surreal landscape paintings depict fantastical islands full of strange flora, colorful sea monsters, beach-dwelling cows and bioluminescent cacti and are suffused with a certain climate crisis-inspired anxiety.

How Sweet It Is

Saturday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Eddie's Bakery

Kingdom Maple Festival

The town of St. Johnsbury stakes its claim to the title of "Maple Center of the World" during the Kingdom Maple Festival, a daylong celebration of all things sweet and sticky. Attendees young and old satisfy their sweet tooth at a pancake breakfast; a syrupy story time; and a street fair full of sugar on snow, doughnuts and creemees.

Call the Doctor

Saturday 22

click to enlarge © Chormail | Dreamstime

LGBTQIA Health Summit

Pride Center of Vermont, Out in the Open and Outright Vermont present the LGBTQIA+ Health Summit, an opportunity for health care providers and members of the LGBTQ community to connect and learn from each other at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. Workshop topics range from sex education and gender-affirming surgery to acupressure and eating sustainably on a budget.

Tree's Company

Saturday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy

Earth Day Tree Planting

Champlain Islands locals spend Earth Day at a Volunteer Tree Planting at South Hero Recreation Park. After proactively supplementing the emerald ash borer-endangered forest with native maple, oak, dogwood and willow saplings, attendees kick back at a piano concert and potluck dinner at South Hero Congregational Church.

That's a Thinker

Starts Sunday 23

click to enlarge © Kasto80 | Dreamstime

Public Philosophy Week

Vermonters expand their minds during Public Philosophy Week, a statewide series of talks and discussions. Among other topics, guests learn about Stoicism at Burlington's O.N.E. Community Center, how to explain death to kids at Shelburne's New Village Farm and the benefits of universal welfare at Norwich Public Library.

Montpelier's Got Talent

Tuesday 25

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Michele Singer

All Ages Anything Goes Slam

Montpelier's Lost Nation Theater hosts its annual All Ages Anything Goes Poetry Slam With Geof Hewitt, an opportunity for performers of all varieties to show off their skills in pursuit of glory and modest prizes. Poets, musicians, dancers, jugglers and other hopefuls prepare a three-minute demonstration and attempt to outperform their neighbors over two rounds of competition.