April 17, 2023 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 19-25 

By

Published April 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. | Updated April 17, 2023 at 5:22 p.m.

    Sophie Shao & Friends @ Robison Concert Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • A perennial Middlebury College favorite, the cellist celebrates composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday alongside violinist Scott Yoo and pianist John Novacek....
    • Fri., April 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • Steph Terao @ Kishka Gallery & Library

    • "Desert/Islands," fantastical landscape paintings....
    • Through April 27

    LGBTQIA+ Health Summit @ Vermont Technical College

    • Healthcare providers and members of the LGBTQ community connect and learn from each other during a day of panels on topics ranging from gender-affirming surgery...
    • Sat., April 22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sliding scale.

    Kingdom Maple Festival @ Various St. Johnsbury locations

    • The "Maple Center of the World" celebrates Vermont's signature sweet, complete with a pancake breakfast, a street fair and plenty of kids' activities....
    • Sat., April 22, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

    Earth Day Volunteer Tree Planting @ Folsom School

    • Locals plant local saplings to combat forest loss due to the invasive emerald ash borer....
    • Sat., April 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. & 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free; preregister.

    Public Philosophy Week @ Various locations statewide

    • Vermonters expand their minds during seven days of talks on everything from death to morality to the meaning of life. See publicphilosophyweek.org for full...
    • April 23-29 Free.

    All Ages Anything Goes Poetry Slam With Geof Hewitt @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • From poets to musicians to magicians, performers share works up to three minutes long....
    • Tue., April 25, 7-9 p.m. Free; donations accepted.
About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag shows, and a cautious adopter of Montreal-style bagels.

