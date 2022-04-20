 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 20-26 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 18, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 20-26 

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    'No Other Lake' @ Film House, Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center

    • UVM student Jordan Rowell chronicles his two-week kayaking trip along the 120-mile length of Lake Champlain to heighten awareness of the basin's future. Q&A with...
    • Thu., April 21, 7 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    Earth Day March & Rally for All Species @ Montpelier City Hall

    • Activists of all ages declare their allegiance with all creatures threatened by the climate crisis, marching to the Vermont Statehouse and demanding action....
    • Fri., April 22, 11 a.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Takács Quartet & Julien Labro @ Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College

    • The legendary string quartet joins up with the virtuosic bandoneon player for a night of invigorating classical music. Livestream available....
    • Fri., April 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-25.

  • 'Feral Stitching: Four Artists Go Wild' @ Furchgott Sourdiffe Gallery

    • Sarah Ashe, Janet Fredericks, Kari Hansen and Lily Hinrichsen, painters who began a weekly exploration of textiles a year ago, show the results of their...
    • Through May 7

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo @ Champlain Valley Exposition

    • Wizards, fairies and time travelers suit up for this convention featuring dozens of panels, screenings and demonstrations. See vtsfexpo.com for full schedule....
    • Sat., April 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., April 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $5-30; free for kids under 6.

  • Staff Picks
    Stile Antico @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • Singing unaccompanied and without a conductor, the polyphonic rock stars make Renaissance music cool....
    • Sat., April 23, 7-9 p.m. $42.

  • Staff Picks
    Women Who Bird: April Arrivals @ Green Mountain Audubon Center

    • Women and nonbinary folks of all birding abilities seek out springtime warblers at this outing co-hosted by Pride Center of Vermont....
    • Sun., April 24, 9-11 a.m. Pay what you can; preregister.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

