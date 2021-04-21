The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 21 to 27 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Crystal K. Martel

Tiana Clark

1. Strong Words

"Clark bridges a Tennessee landscape's past and present in her stellar debut, evincing a potent mix of history, injury, and divided identity," reads a Publishers Weekly review of prize-winning poet Tiana Clark's 2018 collection I Can't Talk About the Trees Without the Blood. Clark reads original passages on Tuesday and gives a craft talk on Wednesday, both hosted virtually by the Vermont Studio Center.

2. Eat Your Veggies

Looking to level up your kitchen game? City Market, Onion River Co-op in Burlington offers free livestreamed classes to help home cooks sharpen their culinary skills. Upcoming courses include All About Asparagus with executive chef Michael Clauss, who demonstrates his recipe for asparagus risotto topped with a poached egg.

3. Self-Love

Fans of Vermont theater may know the offbeat offerings of actor and writer G Richard Ames. In celebration of his 51st birthday, the award-winning performer puts on a 51-minute livestreamed show all about, well, him. Presented by Montpelier's Lost Nation Theater, It's Him Material: A G Richard Ames Retro-Spectacle features songs, stories and puns from the actor known for his comedy, wordplay and unique wardrobe.

4. New Hope

The climate crisis can be an overwhelming topic. Renowned activist Frances Moore Lappé shines light on possible solutions in her livestreamed Earth Day talk, "Climate Crisis in Focus: Finding Hope Through Democratic Action." Hosted by Sustainable Woodstock and Pentangle Arts, Moore Lappé, who has penned more than 20 books on hunger, democracy and the environment, shares stories and facts to empower listeners to tackle root causes of changes to the global climate.

5. On the Go

Spring is in full swing, drawing many a cooped-up Vermonter outdoors. Why not put some of that al fresco activity toward programs for athletes with disabilities? Participants in the virtual Dream Big 5K Run, Walk, Roll get a workout and raise funds for EDD Adaptive Sports, a nonprofit serving athletes with disabilities in Vermont and New York. Create or join a team to chip in and complete a mapped course in Essex Junction, or travel the route of your choice.

6. Civic Duty

During the coronavirus pandemic, small businesses need support more than ever. The Great Montpelier Challenge encourages area residents to give downtown enterprises a boost and explore the Capital City through a scavenger hunt-type game. Participants snag a list of 30 tasks — think "Get a beverage to go" or "Visit the Vermont History Museum" — and check off items for the chance to win prizes.

7. Making Music

The Middlebury Performing Arts Series Spring 2021 Virtual Season comes to a close with a celebration of Johann Sebastian Bach. Classical music lovers revel in a broadcast of the New York City-based Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performing the German composer's six Brandenburg Concertos. CMS co-artistic directors David Finckel and Wu Han lead a Q&A with the artists.