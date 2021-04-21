 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 21 to 27 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 21, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 21 to 27 

Related Events

  • Online
    An Evening With Frances Moore Lappé (Climate Crisis)

    • The renowned activist and author presents "Climate Crisis in Focus: Finding Hope Through Democratic Action" in celebration of Earth Day....
    • Thu., April 22, 5-6:30 p.m. Donations.

  • The Great Montpelier Challenge @ Downtown Montpelier

    • Area residents complete designated tasks — think ordering a beverage to go or building a fort in Hubbard Park — for the chance to win...
    • Through May 15 Free.

  • Online
    'It's Him Material: A G. Richard Ames Retro-Spectacle' @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • The local performer treats theater lovers to 51 minutes of his stories, poems and songs to celebrate his 51st birthday....
    • Fri., April 23, 7 p.m. Donations; preregister.

  • Online
    Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center @ Middlebury College

    • Classical connoisseurs hop online for a broadcast of the program "Bach: The Complete Brandenburg Concertos." David Finckel and Wu Han lead a Q&A with...
    • Fri., April 23, 7:30 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Online
    Dream Big 5K Run, Walk, Roll (Sports)

    • Athletes with and without disabilities make strides to support EDD Adaptive Sports in this remote race....
    • April 25-May 9 $10-35.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Livestream: All About Asparagus @ City Market, Onion River Co-op (Burlington South End)

    • City Market, Onion River Co-op executive chef demonstrates his delicious asparagus risotto recipe....
    • Mon., April 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Virtual Visiting Writer Reading: Tiana Clark @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The prize-winning poet shares passages from her collection I Can't Talk About the Trees Without the Blood....
    • Tue., April 27, 7-8 p.m. Free.

  • Online
    Virtual Visiting Writer Craft Talk: Tiana Clark @ Vermont Studio Center

    • The poet behind the prize-winning 2017 collection I Can’t Talk About the Trees Without the Blood lets listeners in on her creative process....
    • Wed., April 28, 10-11 a.m. Free.
